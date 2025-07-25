ETV Bharat / state

26/11 Mumbai Attack: Court Seeks Tihar Jail Response On Rana's Plea For Phone Call With Kin

Rana is a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

26/11 Mumbai Attack: Court Seeks Tihar Jail Response On Rana's Plea For Phone Call With Kin
File photo of Delhi High Court (IANS)
By PTI

Published : July 25, 2025 at 8:58 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sought the reply of Tihar jail authority on the plea of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana seeking a phone call to family members. Special judge Chander Jit Singh sought a detailed reply from the Tihar jail superintendent concerned and posted the matter for August 1.

Prison authorities in the meantime informed the court that Rana was provided with a bed and a mattress. Rana is a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. He was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital through the sea route. A total of 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

