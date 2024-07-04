ETV Bharat / state

25th Anniversary Of The Recapture Of Tiger Hill: All You Need To Know:

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

As nation observes the 25th anniversary of the Kargil war victory, the recaputure of the strategic Tiger Hill, the 5,307 meters (17,410 feet) peak along the Srinagar-Leh highway by the the 18 Grenadiers, supported by 8 Sikh, 13 JAK RIF, and 2 NAGA regiments is at the core of the war victory.

A solemn wreath laying ceremony is organised at the National War Memorial to honour to the fallen heroes during the Tiger Hill recapture in the Kargil War
A solemn wreath laying ceremony is organised at the National War Memorial to honour to the fallen heroes during the Tiger Hill recapture in the Kargil War (X/@adgpi)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): This year marks the 25th anniversary of the recapture of Tiger Hill, a decisive moment in the Kargil War that highlighted the bravery and strategic acumen of the Indian military. Here's a comprehensive look at the key aspects of this historic battle:

The Conflict Begins

Operation Badr: Pakistani soldiers and militants infiltrated Indian territory, occupying several strategic posts, including Tiger Hill.
Objective: The plan, orchestrated by General Pervez Musharraf and other high-ranking Pakistani generals, aimed to disrupt Indian supply lines along National Highway 1D, which connects Srinagar to Kargil.

Significance of Tiger Hill

Strategic Value: At 5,307 meters (17,410 feet), Tiger Hill offered a commanding view of the Srinagar-Leh highway, crucial for Indian military logistics. Pakistani forces used this vantage point to direct artillery fire, threatening Indian movements.

Initial Occupation and Indian Response

Winter 1998: Pakistani troops from the 12 Northern Light Infantry occupied Tiger Hill, leveraging its height to dominate portions of the highway.
Initial Setbacks: Early Indian attempts to reclaim the hill in May 1999 failed due to harsh conditions and lack of preparation.

The Recapture Efforts

Operation Vijay: The task of retaking Tiger Hill was given to the 18 Grenadiers, supported by 8 Sikh, 13 JAK RIF, and 2 NAGA regiments.
Leadership: Brigadier MPS Bajwa and Colonel Thakur led the meticulously planned assault, involving extensive preparation and tactical maneuvers.

The Final AssaultJuly 3, 1999: A multi-directional attack began with a combination of direct and indirect artillery fire.Lt. Balwan Singh's Role: Leading the Ghatak Platoon on the most challenging approach, Singh’s team used ropes to reach the summit and engaged in fierce hand-to-hand combat.Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav: Despite severe wounds, Yadav played a critical role in silencing enemy positions, earning the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery.Outcome and AftermathJuly 4, 1999: Indian forces secured Tiger Hill, weakening Pakistani positions and morale, and contributing to the end of the Kargil War.Symbolic Victory: The Indian flag was raised on Tiger Hill, marking a significant victory and a morale boost for Indian forces.Post-Battle ReflectionsCounter-Attacks: Pakistani forces launched fierce counter-attacks, but were ultimately repelled by the determined Indian troops.Brigadier MPS Bajwa's Tribute: Bajwa's respect for Capt. Karnal Sher Khan, a Pakistani officer, exemplified the mutual recognition of bravery between the two sides.Support and HonorsAir and Artillery: The Indian Air Force’s precision-guided bomb strikes and extensive artillery support were crucial to the operation’s success.Unit Citations: The 8 Sikh and 18 Grenadiers received unit citations, and many soldiers were honored for their gallantry. The 18 Grenadiers alone earned 52 gallantry awards, including one Param Vir Chakra, two Maha Vir Chakras, and six Vir Chakras.
