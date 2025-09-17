ETV Bharat / state

2,500 Tourists Stranded In Mussoorie As Road To Dehradun Suffers Severe Damage

Dehradun: Around 2,500 tourists were stuck in Mussoorie the road from Dehradun to the hill station remained closed for the second consecutive day following cloudbursts and heavy rain.

While 13 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Dehradun on Tuesday, the downpour severely damaged the route to Mussoorie. Other parts of the state, too, were lashed by rain. According to officials, an alternative Bailey bridge is being erected at Kolhukhet, and it is likely to become operational for light vehicles by Wednesday night.

The Dehradun-Mussoorie route was breached at several points, prompting police to appeal to tourists and visitors to stay wherever they were whether in hotels, homes or homestays till the road was restored.