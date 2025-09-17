2,500 Tourists Stranded In Mussoorie As Road To Dehradun Suffers Severe Damage
While 13 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Dehradun on Tuesday, the downpour severely damaged the route to Mussoorie.
Dehradun: Around 2,500 tourists were stuck in Mussoorie the road from Dehradun to the hill station remained closed for the second consecutive day following cloudbursts and heavy rain.
While 13 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Dehradun on Tuesday, the downpour severely damaged the route to Mussoorie. Other parts of the state, too, were lashed by rain. According to officials, an alternative Bailey bridge is being erected at Kolhukhet, and it is likely to become operational for light vehicles by Wednesday night.
The Dehradun-Mussoorie route was breached at several points, prompting police to appeal to tourists and visitors to stay wherever they were whether in hotels, homes or homestays till the road was restored.
Debris has been partially cleared from two points along the route, but installation of an alternative bridge at Kolhukhet may take a little more time, a police officer said. At present, there are around 2,500 tourists stuck in Mussoorie due to the disruption of the route, he said.
The distance between Dehradun and Mussoorie by the usual route, which is broken at places, is just 35 km, while it is around 80 km by the alternative route via Vikasnagar.
In view of the inconvenience to tourists who were forced to overstay in the hill town because of the disruption of the Dehradun-Mussoorie road, the Mussoorie Hotel Owners' Association, as a goodwill gesture, extended a complimentary stay facility to them for a night on Tuesday, another official said.
