25-Yr-Old Woman Dies Of Suspected GBS In Siddipet, First Case in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman died at a hospital here due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), the first such case in Telangana in the current season, doctors said on Sunday.

According to family members, the victim hails from Sitarampalli in Siddipet Rural Mandal of Siddipet district. She had two sons aged below five years and recently gave birth to a daughter. A month after her delivery, she fell ill with severe weakness in the limbs. Her family members admitted her to NIMS and private hospitals in Hyderabad. She was diagnosed with GBS but despite spending lakhs of rupees on her treatment, the woman could not be saved and expired while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Doctors said this is the first GBS death case in Telangana. This comes amid the surge in GBS cases in Maharashtra, where more than 100 cases have been recorded in recent weeks.