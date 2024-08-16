25-Year-Old Bihar Man 'Beaten To Death' For Being Police Informer, 5 Held

Nalanda (Bihar): A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after he informed police about cyber criminals in Bihar's Nalanda district. A case has been registered at Manpur police station and five persons have been arrested in this regard, police said on Friday.

Body of the victim, identified as Ganesh Rai, resident of Mahanandpur village, was spotted by the villagers, who informed the police. After which, a team from the local police station reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The victim's family members said he was abducted from Kanchanpur village and then kept hostage for 12 hours. They alleged that he was beaten with sticks and iron rods, his hand and legs were fractured and eyes gouged out.

They blamed cyber criminals for the incident, saying he had informed police about the rise in cyber crimes in Nevaji Biga village some days back. Angered by this, cyber criminals had killed him to take revenge and then dumped his body in Ghodha Ghat area, relatives said.

"The matter is being investigated. The cause of death will be known only after getting the post-mortem report. By seeing the injury marks on the body, it appears that he was beaten to death. The deceased has been to sent to jail twice in the past. Further action will be taken after receiving a written complaint from the victim's family," Noorul Haq, Sadar DSP, Nalanda said.

Haq also said that five accused have been arrested and are being questioned. Police are trying to find out how many more people are involved in this incident, he said.

