Rs 25 Crore Awaits Lucky Winner, Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Results Out Today

Thiruvananthapuram: The much-awaited Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery draw will take place in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday afternoon. Priced at Rs 500, the Thiruvonam bumper offers a first prize of Rs 25 crores. The lottery also includes a second prize of Rs 2 crore for 20 winners and a third prize of Rs 50 lakh for 20 people.

Finance Minister of the state KN Balagopal will conduct the draw for the first prize at 2 pm and VK Prashanth MLA will conduct the first draw for the second prize. The total prize money to be distributed is Rs 125.54 crore. Out of the 8 million printed tickets, 7,135,938 tickets were sold by 4 pm on Tuesday.

Palakkad district, selling 13,02,680 tickets tops the chart for selling the maximum number of tickets. 9,46,260 tickets were sold in Thiruvananthapuram and 8,61,000 tickets were sold in Thrissur. Sales will continue until just before the draw. The first prize was won in Palakkad district last year. In 2023, the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery, which carried a first prize of ₹25 crore, was reportedly shared among four people from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

State Lottery Department Director Abraham Renn, Joint Director (Administration) Maya N. Pillai, Joint Director (Operations), M. Raj Kapur and senior officials from the Lottery Department will also be present at the function.