Rs 25 Crore In Cash, Over 1 KG Gold: Rajasthan's Sanwaliya Seth Temple Receives Record Donations In A Single Month

Chittorgarh: The famous Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Rajasthan's Mandpiya village, dedicated to Lord Shri Krishna, has witnessed record-breaking donations last month, Rs 25.13 crore in cash, excluding gold and silver, to be precise.

Every month, the shrine's Daan Peti (donation box) is opened on Chaturdashi before Amavasya. Last month, the donation box was opened on April 26 and counting was held in five phases in presence of temple trust and administrative officials. As per the temple administration, the cash donations received from devotees coming to the temple from across the country accounted for Rs 22.06 crore while an additional Rs 3.07 crore donations were received through digital payments and money orders, which they claimed to be an all-time record.

This apart, the temple has also received 1.074 kg of gold and 95.47 kg of silver from devotees whose prayers have been fulfilled by the Lord.

Counting of donations at the temple (ETV Bharat)

The Sanwaliya Seth temple, famous as Shri Krishna Dham, witnesses devotees thronging from places in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and beyond. Every day, thousands of devotees visit the temple, offer prayers and participate in the aarti. When their prayers are answered, as a gesture of gratitude, devotees donate gold, silver ornaments and cash in the donation box as offerings.

Additional District Collector of Chittorgarh, Prabha Gautam, said that the entire counting process was carried out under supervision of administrative officials. "According to the temple administration, the counting of Sanwaliya Seth's Bhandar was completed from April 26 in presence of temple trust and administrative officials. Rs 22,06,08,761 cash was found during counting of donations done in five phases. Rs 3,07,55,938 was received online and via money order. Total cash donations at Sanwaliya Seth temple treasury stood at Rs 25,13,64,699. Along with the cash, 1.074 kg gold and 95.467 kg silver ornaments were also found in the offerings."

