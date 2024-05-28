ETV Bharat / state

25 Booked After Two Groups Clash During Religious Procession in Thane District

author img

By PTI

Published : May 28, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

At least 25 people were booked after two groups clashed over a petty issue during a religious procession in Thane.

25 Booked After Two Groups Clash During Religious Procession in Thane District
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Thane: A case has been registered against 25 persons after two groups clashed over a petty issue during a religious procession in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident that occurred in Saravali village in Bhiwandi on Monday night, an official said.

The groups clashed over the issue of throwing gulal during a religious procession around 9.30 pm, he said A case has been registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

TAGGED:

RELIGIOUS PROCESSIONTHANE25 BOOKEDMAHARASHTRARELIGIOUS PROCESSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.