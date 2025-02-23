24-Year-Old Youth From Punjab's Mohali Dies On Way To The USA, Had Taken Donkey Route

Mohali: A 24-year-old youth died on his way to the United States of America (USA) through the infamous donkey route.

The deceased, Randeep Singh from Sheikhpura Kalan village in Derabassi was a matriculate and the youngest in his family. He had been sick and his family had filed a complaint with police on February 20 that he was stuck in Cambodia for eight months as his agent had confiscated his passport. They had also alleged that Randeep's health condition was deteriorated and he was not getting any treatment. However, even before the police or government could do anything, Randeep's family received the news of his death.

Randeep's family, despite its poor economic condition, had given Rs 43 lakh to an agent to send him to the USA. Randeep had thought by going to the USA and working there, he could improve his family's financial condition. A family member said the agent from Ambala had asked for Rs 50 lakh and had come down to Rs 43 after negotiations. He had promised to facilitate Randeep's entry into the USA from Canada. Randeep had left for the USA on June 1 last year. Months after Donald Trump was elected the President of the USA, patrolling on the borders of the USA was intensified. The agent was aware of it and kept Randeep and others confined to Cambodia. He neither sent them forward nor called them back to India, the family alleged. Randeep's kin have sought action against the agent and his body to be brought back to India.