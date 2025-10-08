ETV Bharat / state

24 Deliveries In 24 Hours: Rare Feat At Mancherial Maternal And Child Health Centre

Mancherial: In a rare achievement, doctors and medical staff of the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre in Mancherial successfully conducted 24 deliveries within 24 hours.

According to hospital authorities, the team of doctors and nurses handled the deliveries between 9 am on Monday and 9 am on Tuesday, ensuring that both mothers and newborns remained safe throughout. Of the 24 deliveries performed during the period, six were normal and 18 cesarean (surgical).

The extraordinary exercise was led by Assistant Professor Dr Krishnaveni from the Department of Obstetrics, along with postgraduate student Harika and a team of skilled midwives and nursing staff. The doctors said teamwork, proper planning, and quick decision-making were key to handling such a large number of cases in a short time.

On an average day, the MCH Centre handles around 15 deliveries. The hospital staff described it as a challenging yet rewarding experience, as every delivery was conducted safely without any major complications.