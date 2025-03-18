1981 Firozabad Massacre: Three Convicts Get Death Penalty 44 Years After Mass Murder In Uttar Pradesh's Dihuli Village

Mainpuri: After 44 years of wait for justice, a special robbery court in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh handed death sentence to three persons convicted in the sensational Dihuli village massacre case, in which 24 people including women and children were shot dead. While one of the convicts is absconding, two others in police custody had appeared before the court earlier today, pleading innocence.
Reportedly, on the fateful evening of November 18, 1981, a group of armed miscreants stormed into the SC colony of Dihuli village under Jasrana police station limits of Firozabad and opened fire on men, women and even children present in the houses. The firing continued non-stop for three hours, leaving 23 people dead on the spot. Another victim succumbed to the injuries during treatment at Firozabad hospital.
Following the massacre, local resident Layak Singh lodged a complaint with Jasrana police on November 19, accusing over 20 persons including Radheshyam alias Radhe, Santosh Chauhan alias Santosha, Ramsevak, Ravindra Singh, Rampal Singh, Vedram Singh, Mitthu, Bhupram, Manik Chandra, Laturi, Ram Singh, Chunnilal, Horilal, Sonpal, Layak Singh, Banwari, Jagdish, Revati Devi, Phool Devi, Captain Singh, Kamruddin, Shyamveer, Kunwarpal, and Lakshmi. Police launched an investigation into the mass murder and filed a chargesheet at the court. After initial hearings in the district court, the case was transferred to Prayagraj. From there, the case was again transferred to Mainpuri Special Judge Robbery Court, where the case is under trial for the last 15 years.
Earlier this month, on March 11, robbery court Judge Indira Singh found three of the accused guilty of mass murder and scheduled the sentencing for March 18 (Tuesday). Today, accused Captain Singh and Ramsevak appeared in the court pleading innocence. The third convict Rampal is currently on the run. Of all the accused, only three are alive now.
In its final judgement today, the court has sentenced all the three convicts to death.
Those who lost their lives in the massacre include Ram Dulari, Shringarbati, Shanti, Rajendra, Ramsevak, Rajesh, Jwala Prasad, Ram Prasad, Shiv Dayal, Bhuvanesh, Bharat Singh, Data Ram, Liladhar, Manik Chand, Bhure, Kumari Sheela, Mukesh, Dhan Devi, Ganga Singh, Gajadhar, Pritam Singh, Asha Devi, Laltaram, Geetam.