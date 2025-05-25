24 Carat Pen Worth Rs 8 Lakh Steals The International Show In Kolhapur

Kolhapur: In times of digital writing devices, pen aficionados were treated grandly as they witnessed some of the rare and costly pens at the second International Pen Show held in Maharashtra's Kolhapur this weekend.

What caught the eyeballs was the 24-carat gold pen worth Rs 8 lakh made by a Pune resident, Vivek Kulkarni, one of the few artists in India preserving the craft of making unique pens.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vivek said it took him five months to create his unique gold pen. He said he had made “three such pens so far, featuring exquisite artwork depicting Vishnu's Vamana Avatar, Dnyaneshwar Mauli, and Arjuna's Matsya Bhed.”

Pens displayed at International Pen Show, Kolhapur (ETV Bharat)

Vivek said he is delighted after seeing the massive response to the event in Kolhapur. The two-day (May 24-25) show at Hotel Sayaji was organised by Bob & Chi, an event organising firm. The show also displays pens from Germany, Japan, and Italy, emphasising the blend of Western culture and modern technology in pen design.

The pen exhibition has over 2,000 fountain pens, roller pens, ball pens, mechanised pencils, and high-quality, rare inks from more than 75 renowned international brands. Additionally, high-quality special pouches and cases for storing pens are also available there.

Organisers said that the event will educate local artists and enthusiasts about the significance of diverse pens and the declining art of penmanship. Prachi Wagh, one of the organisers, said they invited Kolhapur people to see the various displays, including pens featuring intricate artwork and historical signatures.

Pens showcased during the show (ETV Bharat)

The organisers say that the Kolhapur residents have shown great interest in the event, which showcases pens ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 8 lakh and is expected to generate a turnover of over Rs 80 lakh.