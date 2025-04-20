238-Year-Old British Era Botanical Garden In West Bengal's Howrah Faces Existential Crisis

Howrah: A British-era botanical garden, one of the oldest in Asia and located in West Bengal's Howrah, is teetering on the edge of extinction. Botanical gardens are critical to the protection of endangered plant species, which face challenges like habitat destruction and climate change.
A deep ecological crisis is gradually unfolding in the area. Blame it on the change in the course of the river, factors such as urban construction, uneven sediment accumulation, and administrative apathy.
The 238-year-old historic botanical Garden, which is located in Shibpur, was established in 1787 by Colonel Robert Kyd, a commander of the East India Company.
Initially, initially known as the Indian or Calcutta Botanical Garden, was rechristened as the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanical Garden. This historic garden, built on the banks of the Ganges on a sprawling 109 hectares of land, is primarily facing danger due to Ganges River erosion.
Erosion of the Ganges
River erosion in the area adjacent to the Botanical Garden has been giving sleepless nights to the administration. Giving details, Devendra Kumar Singh, joint director of the Botanical Garden, said, "The banks have been strengthened with cement-concrete, so it is under control for now. But the vast area after that, especially towards B College, is still vulnerable. Erosion has started there too."
He also said, "The door of the NGT (National Green Tribunal) has been knocked into. Although the Water Resources Department has adopted some temporary measures, it is just an attempt to prevent the situation with sandbags and temporary embankments. But if there is no permanent solution, the Botanical Gardens' land will be lost in the next five to 10 years."
Geological instability poses threat
Environmental scientist Swati Nandi Chakraborty said, "We have recently seen huge changes in the surface structure of the Ganges. Not only the direction of the water flow but also the depth, course, and nature of the current have changed. Due to the irregularity of sedimentation and the formation of small islands, pressure is being mounted on the banks of Howrah, erosion is increasing. Indiscriminate urbanisation of people is added to this."
She continued, "In the name of resorts, high-rises, and road construction, trees are being uprooted from the river banks, and the adjacent forests too are being cut down. These trees were the natural barricades to prevent erosion. Now, as the character of the Ganges is changing, the water flow is also changing."
Erasing biodiversity signals from soil history
Salt-tolerant bio-indicator trees like Sundari, Garan, and Gewa used to grow along the banks of the Ganges. Now, they are moving away. These trees are returning to some places, which has raised questions. "Are they nature's own self-defense signals?" Chakraborty asked.
"Without trees, the connection between soil, water and life is severed. This is an alarming sign. Today, places like the Botanical Garden cannot support trees, so where else can they?" she questioned.
Water pollution and salinity
Environmentalists are concerned about the intrusion of salt water into the Ganges and the decline in water quality. Devendra Kumar Singh said, "We have joined hands with a government agency and planted mangrove trees in an area of 500 metres near the Botanical Garden. That agency is measuring the quality of the Ganges water every quarter."
Even trees that grow only in saline water in areas like the Sunderbans are growing in this area. It is a clear indication that the salinity of the river water is increasing.
Pending litigation
Administrative complexity and pending litigation in various courts are compounding the problem of moving the work forward. Devendra Kumar Singh said, "We have informed the Ministry of Environment and Forests. But since the matter is sub-judice, they are not able to pass any instructions right now. If they say that the garden should take responsibility for this work, then we will take action. But at the moment our hands are tied."
River erosion, water pollution, uprooting of trees---all these have put the existence of the Botanical Garden at stake. Lack of administrative initiative, lengthy litigation in the courts, and lack of goodwill to protect the environment are compounding the crisis. Nandi Chakraborty said, "If we do not take action today, the next generation will have nothing to boast of."