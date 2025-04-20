ETV Bharat / state

238-Year-Old British Era Botanical Garden In West Bengal's Howrah Faces Existential Crisis

Howrah: A British-era botanical garden, one of the oldest in Asia and located in West Bengal's Howrah, is teetering on the edge of extinction. Botanical gardens are critical to the protection of endangered plant species, which face challenges like habitat destruction and climate change.

A deep ecological crisis is gradually unfolding in the area. Blame it on the change in the course of the river, factors such as urban construction, uneven sediment accumulation, and administrative apathy.

The 238-year-old historic botanical Garden, which is located in Shibpur, was established in 1787 by Colonel Robert Kyd, a commander of the East India Company.

Initially, initially known as the Indian or Calcutta Botanical Garden, was rechristened as the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanical Garden. This historic garden, built on the banks of the Ganges on a sprawling 109 hectares of land, is primarily facing danger due to Ganges River erosion.

Erosion of the Ganges

River erosion in the area adjacent to the Botanical Garden has been giving sleepless nights to the administration. Giving details, Devendra Kumar Singh, joint director of the Botanical Garden, said, "The banks have been strengthened with cement-concrete, so it is under control for now. But the vast area after that, especially towards B College, is still vulnerable. Erosion has started there too."

He also said, "The door of the NGT (National Green Tribunal) has been knocked into. Although the Water Resources Department has adopted some temporary measures, it is just an attempt to prevent the situation with sandbags and temporary embankments. But if there is no permanent solution, the Botanical Gardens' land will be lost in the next five to 10 years."

Geological instability poses threat

Environmental scientist Swati Nandi Chakraborty said, "We have recently seen huge changes in the surface structure of the Ganges. Not only the direction of the water flow but also the depth, course, and nature of the current have changed. Due to the irregularity of sedimentation and the formation of small islands, pressure is being mounted on the banks of Howrah, erosion is increasing. Indiscriminate urbanisation of people is added to this."

She continued, "In the name of resorts, high-rises, and road construction, trees are being uprooted from the river banks, and the adjacent forests too are being cut down. These trees were the natural barricades to prevent erosion. Now, as the character of the Ganges is changing, the water flow is also changing."