237 Jammu Kashmir Youth Get Appointment Letters As PM Modi Virtually Addresses Over 51000 New Recruits

Jammu: Under Prime Minister's Rozgar scheme, 237 appointment letters were distributed to newly appointed youth in the Jammu division of northern railways.

The function in this regard was held at convention centre Jammu which was addressed virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a total of over 51000 appointment letters were distributed to newly appointed youth of various departments and ministries of government of India.

In Jammu the employment fair was organised by the Jammu division of northern railways which was attended by union minister Jatin Prasad.

Here the appointment letters were given to 237 young men and women in Jammu by Jatin Prasad in presence of Member Parliament Jammu Jugal Kishore. It included newly appointed young men and women of Railway Department, Postal Department, BSF and Health Department.

This was the first such job fair of Jammu Division organised under the leadership of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar after the formation of Jammu Division. This job fair was launched by the Prime Minister on October 22, 2022 under Mission Mode.

Under this program, Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar said that this job fair is an important initiative towards the Prime Minister's commitment of 'employment for all'. "It aims to empower the youth and motivate them to play an active role in nation building. The newly appointed personnel will also be given online orientation training through "Karmayogi Prarambh", so that they can gain efficiency in government service," he said.