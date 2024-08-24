ETV Bharat / state

233 New Judges To Be Appointed In TN Courts, Says Acting CJ Of Madras HC

By PTI

Published : 59 minutes ago

Justice D Krishnakumar, the Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, confirmed on Saturday that a total of 233 new judges will be appointed at several courts located in Tamil Nadu shortly.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Erode (Tamil Nadu): Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice D Krishnakumar, on Saturday said 233 new judges will be appointed to various courts in Tamil Nadu soon.

Justice Krishnakumar inaugurated the District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Elumathur in Modakurichi taluk through video conferencing at a function held at Erode District Collector's office here.

"We have made an appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to appoint 300 and odd new judges for various courts functioning in the state and the government sanctioned the appointment of 233 judges. The judges will be appointed soon," he said.

In Erode district, as, on date, 41 courts are functioning, Justice Krishnakumar said and requested the junior advocates to respect the senior lawyers and get their advice and suggestions in some complicated cases.

Earlier, inaugurating the Sub-Court at Kodumudi through video conferencing, Supreme Court Judge Justice M M Sundresh said the Judiciary courts are formed for the benefit of the litigant public and the lawyers should update the latest amendments and law details.

Madras High Court Judge (Portfolio Judge for Erode district) Justice Anita Sumanth inaugurated the Heritage Building (Old JM Court building) at Perundurai through video conferencing.

Erode District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Principal District Judge B Murugesan, Bar Association presidents of various taluks were present.

