233 New Judges To Be Appointed In TN Courts, Says Acting CJ Of Madras HC

Erode (Tamil Nadu): Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice D Krishnakumar, on Saturday said 233 new judges will be appointed to various courts in Tamil Nadu soon.

Justice Krishnakumar inaugurated the District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Elumathur in Modakurichi taluk through video conferencing at a function held at Erode District Collector's office here.

"We have made an appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to appoint 300 and odd new judges for various courts functioning in the state and the government sanctioned the appointment of 233 judges. The judges will be appointed soon," he said.

In Erode district, as, on date, 41 courts are functioning, Justice Krishnakumar said and requested the junior advocates to respect the senior lawyers and get their advice and suggestions in some complicated cases.