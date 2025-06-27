23 Years On The Run: Karnataka Man Arrested For Wife's 2002 Murder

Koppal: Karnataka Police claimed to have arrested a 75-year-old man for allegedly killing her wife over 23 years ago and had been absconding since then. The accused, identified as Hanumant Hussainappa, is a native of Aldal village of Karnataka’s Raichur district.

Police said he allegedly killed her wife in 2002, stuffed her in a gunny bag and ran away. They arrested him from Aniur village in Sirawara taluk of Raichur district and remanded him in judicial custody.

The former health department employee was also arrested earlier, but he had escaped from police custody during the court hearing in 2006. Later, he went into hiding from the police.

Background of the case

Police said the accused had married Renukamma of Indragi village in Koppal taluk in 2000. “He had built a house and was leading a family in Gundamma Camp in Gangavati. But he suspected his wife's behaviour and murdered her,” they said.

According to police, Hanumant had dismembered his wife's body, stuffed it in a gunny bag, and sent it in a transport bus going from Gangavati bus stand to Ballari. “Since the bag was found in the vehicle without an heir, the bus conductor naturally checked it near Kampli. Then, when he found the body in the bag, he immediately filed a complaint at the Kampli police station,” they said.

However, since this incident took place in Gangavati, the Kampli police transferred the case to the Gangavati police station. The accused was arrested, and the case was heard in the local court and the accused was to be sentenced in 2006, but he had escaped from the police and absconded.

Police claimed that Hanumant had been leading a nomadic life for the past two decades but was finally caught after they discovered that he was in Aniur village in Sirawara taluk.

Gangavati City police, who had been gathering information about the accused's movements for the past six months, have finally succeeded in arresting the accused.