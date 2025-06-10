ETV Bharat / state

23-Year-Old Model Dies By Suicide In Surat; iPhone Sent To FSL May Reveal Crucial Clues

Surat: Anjali Varmora, a 23-year-old freelance model and resident of the Navsari Bazar area in Surat, died by suicide late on the night of June 7. She lived with her mother, brother and sister at Karthik Apartment. Anjali worked with four studios, including Revenue by Alcouzar Studio, PM Studio, Studio Dot and another located near Sardar Market.

According to DCP Vijay Singh Gurjar, Anjali was engaged and scheduled to marry next year. However, the wedding was postponed due to the death of her fiancé’s mother. On the night of the incident, Anjali had called her fiancé to meet, but he was unable to visit due to a busy schedule.

“Before ending her life, Anjali posted two messages on social media. She appeared distressed in both, though no names or clear references were made,” said DCP Gurjar. “Statements are being recorded from those closest to Anjali.”

Police are exploring all angles in the case. Four to five fellow models, who worked with her, have been summoned for questioning, along with the cameraman and makeup artist involved in her recent shoots.