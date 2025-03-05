23 Kg Heroin Seized In Jandiala; Punjab Police Links Drug Smuggling To US-Based Operative

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police, in coordination with Amritsar Rural Police, seized 23 Kg heroin from Devi Daspura village in Jandiala. The recovery is linked to an international smuggling network allegedly operated by Jasmeet Singh, a US-based smuggler known as 'Lucky'.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared the details on the social media Platform X, stating that the consignment was a significant blow to cross-border drug smuggling. He confirmed that Sahilpreet Singh, alias Karan, a resident of Devi Daspura, has been named in the case. Yadav further mentioned that multiple police teams are actively working to apprehend him.

A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been filed at the Jandiala police station. The police are continuing their investigation to identify further connections within the smuggling network, including both past and future operations, the senior police official added.

DGP Yadav reaffirmed the Punjab Police's commitment to tackling drug cartels and making the state drug-free, stressing that their relentless efforts in combating cross-border smuggling are yielding results.

"The recovery of this heroin consignment is a clear indication of the police's determination to dismantle drug cartels operating in the region. We will continue working hard to protect the state and its citizens from the detrimental effects of drug trafficking," he said.