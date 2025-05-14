ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: Toll Rises To 23, Two More Arrested In Delhi

Amritsar: The death toll in the Majitha spurious liquor tragedy in Punjab has risen to 23, after two two more persons died during treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

The deceased have been identified as Sahib Singh (45) of Bhagwa village and Baldev Singh (30) of Sarchur village. As per reports, both of them were admitted to the hospital in critical condition allegedly after consuming spurious liquor which is said to have been distributed in several villages in Majitha area.

One Jaspal Singh alleged, "My brother (Sahib Singh) was a daily wage labourer. After consuming the liquor, he lost his vision. He was vomiting continuously and complained of difficulty in breathing before he passed away."

Jaspal has urged the government to take stringent action against those responsible and initiate steps to stop the sale of such spurious liquor in villages.

Similarly, Bagga, brother of Baldev Singh, said that Baldev started vomiting after consuming liquor from Thariewal village. He was rushed to Majitha Hospital but was later referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital as his condition worsened. "Baldev died in the ICU. He worked as a daily wager and is survived by three small children," Bagga stated.

As per latest reports, at least six persons from Bhagwa village have died so far, while 4–5 more patients are still on ventilator. What has been common in all victims is that all of them reportedly lost their eyesight and suffered from severe symptoms like continuous vomiting after consuming the liquor.