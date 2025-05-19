ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Woman Found Dead In A Punjab Private University

The parents of the deceased are demanding a transparent probe

Akanksha
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 7:49 AM IST

Phagwara: A young woman, identified as Akanksha (22), died late May 16 night after falling from the ninth floor of a private university hostel in Phagwara, Punjab. Akanksha, a resident of Balihar in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala, had previously studied at the same university and was working as an aerospace engineer in Delhi for the past six months. She had returned to the university to receive academic certificates in preparation for a job in Japan.

Upon receiving information about her fall from the building, the University administration transported Akanksha to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

The exact circumstances surrounding her fall from the ninth floor are currently under investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) of Phagwara police station, Hardeep Singh, said that he received information about the girl falling from the private university late at night.

Police authorities have informed Akanksha's family of the incident on Saturday evening. The family arrived Punjab on Sunday. Reportedly, Akanksha’s father Surendra and Mother Sindhu Devi, are demanding a transparent probe into her suspicious death. Both of them and Akanksha's friends have ruled out suicide angle.

She travelled from Delhi to Punjab on May 16 to collect her graduation certificates. The university delayed the certificate distribution and informed her that she would need to wait an additional day.

