Telangana Has 2245 Schools With No Students, Ranks Second Nationally: UDISE

Hyderabad: Telangana ranks second in the country for the number of schools with no students. According to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2024-25 report, West Bengal tops the list with 3,812 such schools, followed by Telangana (2,245).

The report, released by the Union Education Ministry, highlighted a grim picture of the education landscape in Telangana and across the country. The southern state accounts for a significant share among a total of 7,993 schools, “zero enrolment schools”, highlighting inefficiencies and underutilisation in its education system.

The report covers government and private institutions from Class 1 to Class 12, including junior colleges. In Telangana, while 1,016 teachers are still on the rolls in these 2,245 “zero schools”, most of them have either been deputed to nearby schools or are working without regular student engagement.

In 2022-23, there were 1,672 schools without students. The figure rose to 2,097 in 2023-24 and has now further increased by 148 schools this year. This rise is significant when compared with the national scenario, where the overall number of zero-enrolment schools is showing a sharp decline.

Single-teacher schools show a decline

On the contrary, the UDISE data indicate that single-teacher schools are gradually decreasing in Telangana, as there were 6,054 such schools in 2022-23. The number declined to 5,895 in 2023-24 and has further reduced to 5,001 in 2024-25. These schools enrol 62,288 students currently, averaging around 12 students per teacher.

Schools with low enrolment

The report also shows that the schools with fewer than 10 students have increased. The number of such schools has increased to 12.70 per cent of the total schools in 2024-25 as compared to 11.60 per cent recorded in 2023-24 and the national average of 5.10 per cent. The UDISE report indicates that Telangana is slightly better than Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, which rank worse.

Education experts say that the rise in zero-enrolment and low-enrolment schools indicates challenges such as migration, preference for private institutions, and lack of infrastructure in rural areas. The findings underline the urgent need for policy-level interventions to strengthen the government schooling system in Telangana.