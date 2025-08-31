ETV Bharat / state

224 Houses Damaged By Cloudbursts In JK's Kishtwar

Jammu: As many as 224 houses were damaged in the recent cloudbursts in Marwah and Warwan sub-divisions of Kishtwar district, on August 26.

Of the 224 houses, approximately 50 were destroyed, 140 were severely damaged, and the remaining suffered partial damage, an official spokesman mentioned, as Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh, visited the affected villages.

The spokesman noted that around six to seven locations across Marwah and Warwan were hit by cloudbursts, which also damaged roads and bridges. During his visit to the severely affected Margi village, Sharma directed the Revenue Department, SDRF, and other teams to prioritise the clearing of debris from around the houses, the spokesman said.

In light of the ration stocks that were washed away and were meant to last through November, the deputy commissioner instructed the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs to provide a month's worth of rations to the affected families on an urgent basis, which was provided on the spot.

Relief material from the Red Cross was also distributed among the people, the spokesman said. The Agriculture and Horticulture Departments were asked to assess losses of crops and fruit trees to ensure due compensation to farmers, the official noted, adding that the deputy commissioner also reviewed the loss of cattle, as 45 animals were buried under debris.