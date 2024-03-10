22 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu): At least 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen from the Pudukkottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday. According to sources, while fishing near Neduntheevu, the Sri Lankan Navy, which was patrolling the area, arrested 22 fishermen on a charge of cross-border fishing. They also seized three barges/mechanised boats.

Subsequently, the arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval Camp for questioning and then produced before the local court in Sri Lanka. The local court judge ordered that all arrested fishermen should be remanded in judicial custody till March 22.

Read More