22 Naxalites Arrested, Explosives Seized In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Twenty-two Naxalites have been arrested and explosive materials seized from them at three places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

Seven lower rung cadres were apprehended on Tuesday from a forest near Tekmetla village under Usoor police station area, when a joint team of the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) and local police was out on an area domination operation, an official said.

Six other Naxalites were arrested from forts in Belchar village under Jangla police station limits, while nine cadres were nabbed from a forest in Kandakarka village under Nelasnar police station area, he said.