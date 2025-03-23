22 Maoists Surrender In Bijapur As Disillusionment With Naxalism Grows

Bijapur: Naxalism is losing strength in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, due to an all-round attack by security forces on Red Terror. A total of 22 Maoists surrendered before the Bijapur Police Force. These include members of the Telangana State Committee (TSC) and the AOB Division Party (Andhra-Odisha Border).
Additionally, party members from platoons 9 and 10 of the Naxalites have also surrendered, along with members of the Hirmagunda RPC of the Galur Area Committee and Kondapalli RPC of the Pamed Area Committee.
A Decision Taken After Disillusionment with the Naxal Organisation
The surrendered Naxalites decided to renounce violence after becoming disillusioned with the organisation. They were impressed by the development work being carried out by the government in Bijapur and Bastar. The establishment of new security camps, expansion of roads, improved transport facilities, water, electricity and other public welfare schemes have also influenced their decision. Moreover, the wide publicity of the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy played a significant role in their renunciation of bloodshed.
Information About the Surrendered Naxalites
Among those who surrendered, 11 are carrying rewards:
- Aitu Punem alias Gatta, 26, member of the AOB Division, a reward of Rs 2 lakhs.
- Pandu Kunjam, 18, has a reward of Rs 2 lakhs, active since 2011.
- Kosi Tamo, 20, has a reward of Rs 2 lakhs, active since 2022.
- Sona Kunjam, 18, a member of TSC, has a reward of Rs 2 lakhs.
- Lingesh Padam alias Mesu Padam, 26, a reward of Rs. 2 lakhs, active since 2010
Other surrendered members include Tibru Ram Madvi alias Badde, Lakhma Kadti, Naxal Aayata Panda, Mangu Hemla, Bhima Potam, Raju Veko, Budhari Madkam, Hidma Mandavi, Joga Madavi, Pozza Tamo, Hunga Muchaki, Mahesh Esam, Chaitu Modiyam, Rambabu Welcome, Ayatu Tamo, Lachu Madkam, and Venkat Swami Punem (active since 1997).
Among these Naxalites, six crimes have been declared against Venkat Swami Punem, with six warrants and a total reward of Rs 10,000. Additionally, two crimes have been declared against Lingesh Padam, with two permanent warrants and a total reward of Rs. 10,000, while three crimes have been registered against Tibru Madvi, with three warrants and a total reward of Rs 10,000. Two other Naxalites have small rewards.
DS Negi, DIG, CRPF, stated, "22 Naxalites have decided to surrender and join the mainstream." ASP Ulandan York added, "Important success is being achieved under the surrender policy. In all, 22 Naxalites surrendered after getting disillusioned with Naxalism. Naxalites carrying a bounty of Rs 11 lakh have surrendered."
Incentives Given to Surrendered Naxalites
The government has provided an incentive of Rs 25,000 in cash to each surrendered Maoist. This success has been achieved through the joint efforts of DRGA Bastar Fighter, STF, Cobra and CRPF under the district's Maoist eradication campaign.
