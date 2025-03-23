ETV Bharat / state

22 Maoists Surrender In Bijapur As Disillusionment With Naxalism Grows

Bijapur: Naxalism is losing strength in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, due to an all-round attack by security forces on Red Terror. A total of 22 Maoists surrendered before the Bijapur Police Force. These include members of the Telangana State Committee (TSC) and the AOB Division Party (Andhra-Odisha Border).

Additionally, party members from platoons 9 and 10 of the Naxalites have also surrendered, along with members of the Hirmagunda RPC of the Galur Area Committee and Kondapalli RPC of the Pamed Area Committee.

A Decision Taken After Disillusionment with the Naxal Organisation

The surrendered Naxalites decided to renounce violence after becoming disillusioned with the organisation. They were impressed by the development work being carried out by the government in Bijapur and Bastar. The establishment of new security camps, expansion of roads, improved transport facilities, water, electricity and other public welfare schemes have also influenced their decision. Moreover, the wide publicity of the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy played a significant role in their renunciation of bloodshed.

Information About the Surrendered Naxalites

Among those who surrendered, 11 are carrying rewards: