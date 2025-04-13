ETV Bharat / state

22 Maoists Lay Down Arms In Telangana's Mulugu, Opt For Rehabilitation

Mulugu: In a significant development, 22 Maoists from the banned CPI (Maoist) party surrendered before Mulugu District SP Dr. Shabarish during a press conference on Friday. The surrender took place under the initiative "Home Is Better Than War: Return To Your Village," aimed at rehabilitating extremists willing to join the mainstream.

Among the surrendered were Area Committee Member (ACM) Madavi Masa from Yakannagudeni in Venkatapuram Mandal, Muchaki Jogaram from Chhattisgarh, Thati Joga from Tummiriguda, and party cadre member Poonem Sukku.

Janatana Sarkar Committee President Koram Papa Rao and several others, including Routhu Hanumaiah, Hanuma Madavi, Vetti Venkanna, Masa Sodi, Madakam Deva, Madavi Joga, Biraboyna Narayana, Sodi Masu, Doodi Jayaram, Majji Vijay, and Surety Ravanna, also surrendered.