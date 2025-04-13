22 Maoists Lay Down Arms In Telangana's Mulugu, Opt For Rehabilitation

Mulugu: In a significant development, 22 Maoists from the banned CPI (Maoist) party surrendered before Mulugu District SP Dr. Shabarish during a press conference on Friday. The surrender took place under the initiative "Home Is Better Than War: Return To Your Village," aimed at rehabilitating extremists willing to join the mainstream.
Among the surrendered were Area Committee Member (ACM) Madavi Masa from Yakannagudeni in Venkatapuram Mandal, Muchaki Jogaram from Chhattisgarh, Thati Joga from Tummiriguda, and party cadre member Poonem Sukku.
Janatana Sarkar Committee President Koram Papa Rao and several others, including Routhu Hanumaiah, Hanuma Madavi, Vetti Venkanna, Masa Sodi, Madakam Deva, Madavi Joga, Biraboyna Narayana, Sodi Masu, Doodi Jayaram, Majji Vijay, and Surety Ravanna, also surrendered.
Women Maoist members like Kothakonda Majji Haimavathi, Kalluri Shantha, Kalluri Thirupatamma, Majji Nagaratna, Majji Thirupatamma, and Majji Sushila were among those who chose to return to civilian life.
The district Superintendent of Police Shabarish P appealed to the CPI (Maoists) to surrender and lead a peaceful life with their families. Dr Shabarish assured that all those who surrender, including top leaders like Damodar, who is still in hiding, will be extended the benefits of government rehabilitation schemes. The event saw participation from Eturunagaram ASP Shivam Upadhyaya, CRPF PMG Panchmilal, DSP N. Ravinder, and other police officials.