Devotee Walks To Khatushyam Ji In Rajasthan With His Hands And Feet Tied In Chains

Kuchaman City: A devotee of Khatushyam ji walked to the Baba's shrine in chains. Keshav Saxena walked from Ringas to the shrine in Rajasthan with his hands and feet tied with chains weighing around 10 kg.

Keshav, a resident of Nainital in Uttarakhand, has been visiting Khatushyam ji for the last 12 years and this is not the first time he walked to the shrine bound in chains. He had visited the shrine in April this year with his hands and feet tied in chains.

Keshav said once he did not have enough money to visit the shrine due to which he undertook the journey from Nainital to Khatushyam ji in a bicycle. "I did not tell anyone that I did not have a single penny and undertook the journey all by myself," he said. Keshav said he wants to please Khatushyam ji and seek the Baba's blessings.

Keshav said started his journey by tying himself with 12 chains on July 15 and reached the shrine at around 4 pm on Wednesday. The distance between Ringas and the shrine is around 18 km and he completed the arduous journey in 27 hours. "I left Nainital on July 14 and reached Ringas where I prayed at the ancient Shyam temple. I then started the journey to Khatushyam ji after tying myself in chains," Keshav said.

Keshav said he was abandoned by his parents when he was nine. "My father and mother got remarried leaving me alone. Some years later, I found solace in Khatushyam ji," said Keshav who works in a water bottle manufacturing factory at a small town near Nainital.