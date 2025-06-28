21-Year-Old, Only Son Of His Parents, Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Rani Garden; Three Held

New Delhi: A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death by assailants in Rani Garden area of Geeta Colony in Delhi on Friday. The family has ruled out road rage as the trigger for the murder.

The slain has been identified as Yash, who was the only son of his parents.

According to the slain youth's cousin, Yash was present in Rani Garden with his friends when the assailants blocked his way and then took out a pistol and threatened him. Later, one of the assailants attacked Yash with a knife leaving him grievously injured. The family immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he died on the way. The slain's cousin further said that it was not a case of road rage, as some people were claiming.

The family of the deceased said that about five people were present there at the time of the incident, but the police have arrested only three so far.

The mother of the slain said that a few days ago, some people had come to their house and issued threats to her son, but the police did not take any action on it.

Shahdara DCP said that on Friday at 9 pm, information was received from Laxmi Nagar Hospital that the youth was brought dead after being stabbed in the lower back.

Police said that there was a minor scuffle between Yash and the assailants which turned ugly.

“Yash was coming home on a scooty and some boys followed him and stabbed him in the lower part of the back just before Pushta Geeta Colony flyover. At present, all three accused have been arrested,” police said.