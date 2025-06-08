ETV Bharat / state

21 New COVID-19 Cases In Delhi, Officials Say Situation Under Control

Delhi reports fresh cases of COVID-19, with 21 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours. 132 patients have recovered during the same period.

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 8, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST

Delhi: Delhi continues to report fresh cases of COVID-19, with 21 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 132 patients have recovered during the same period, and no deaths have been reported — offering a sense of relief to health authorities.

According to officials from the Delhi Health Department, the overall COVID-19 situation in the capital remains under control. As of the latest update released on Sunday, the total number of active cases in the city stands at 686.

Health officials have noted that the current variant in circulation appears to pose a serious risk primarily to individuals with pre-existing illnesses or compromised immune systems. As a precaution, elderly and chronically ill people are being advised to stay vigilant and avoid exposure.

Most new infections are being attributed to the JN.1 variant, a sub-variant of Omicron. Experts have compared its impact to that of seasonal flu, emphasizing that symptoms remain mild and manageable at home.

COVID Snapshot – Delhi (As of Latest Report):

  • Total active cases: 686
  • New cases in last 24 hours: 21
  • Recoveries in last 24 hours: 132
  • Total recoveries since January: 1,024
  • Total deaths since January: 7

What Is The COVID JN.1 Variant?

The JN.1 variant is known for its rapid transmission rate but has so far shown low severity. It is a sub-variant of Omicron and is primarily causing symptoms such as:

  • Cough and cold
  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of smell and taste

Experts say that hospitalization is rarely required, and most patients are recovering fully under home isolation.

