Over 21 Juveniles Escape From Correctional Home In Jharkhand

Chaibasa: More than 21 juveniles escaped from a child reform home located in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Tuesday evening. The incident happened when a procession was taken out in the city on the occasion of Sarhul.

Sources said the child prisoners were playing inside the child reform home in West Singhbhum district headquarters in the evening, when a fight broke out among them suddenly. After some time, the tussle among prisoners got intense and many child inmates escaped by breaking the gate.

The child prisoners also attacked the guards and security personnel while escaping. They also broke the CCTV camera. Then they broke the lock of the gate and escaped. According to the information so far, 21 child prisoners are absconding. The number of child prisoners who escaped may also increase.

After getting information about the incident, IPS Nikhil Rai, SDPO Bahaman Tuti, SDO Sandeep Anurag Topno and Sadar CO Upendra Kumar and Mufassil police station in-charge Ranjit Oraon reached the spot. About 85 children were locked in the home. A video of the child prisoners breaking the gate and running away became viral.

Deputy commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary said that after getting the news of child prisoners escaping from the juvenile correction home, the police reached the home. About 85 children were locked in the communication home. Out of which 21 child prisoners have escaped. Some children have been traced. Strict action will be taken against the security personnel responsible for this, he added.