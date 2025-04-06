21 Arrested In Kashmir After Police Uncover 7,200 Mule Bank Accounts

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have detected a “large-scale” opening of 'mule' bank accounts in the union territory and have launched a crackdown on the holders involved in the network of cyber frauds.
At least 7200 mule accounts were detected by the police in which cyber fraudsters have transferred illegally acquired money. Officials said that 21 accused persons have been arrested by Cyber Police Kashmir so far, 19 of whom belong to Srinagar alone.
A mule account is a bank account used by cyber criminals to launder money looted through cyber frauds. Cyber fraudsters lure gullible persons to open bank accounts which remain active for a short period. They then transfer the fraudulently earned money into this account and then on to a network of other accounts.
The police said the cyber fraudsters lure unsuspecting individuals by promising them commission for opening bank accounts.
“It is a huge network. Since January this year, 7200 mule accounts have been opened in Jammu and Kashmir. There can be more; we are investigating this crime,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Imtiyaz Hussain said in a press conference.
He said police have registered four FIRs in the matter and arrested persons have been sent to jails.
The SSP said that Srinagar and other areas are “major hotspots” of this crime. “Mule account opening is a crime. The account openers create such accounts by their consent to earn money,” he said, and warned all those persons involved in it will be arrested and dealt with by law.
