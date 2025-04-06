ETV Bharat / state

21 Arrested In Kashmir After Police Uncover 7,200 Mule Bank Accounts

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have detected a “large-scale” opening of 'mule' bank accounts in the union territory and have launched a crackdown on the holders involved in the network of cyber frauds.

At least 7200 mule accounts were detected by the police in which cyber fraudsters have transferred illegally acquired money. Officials said that 21 accused persons have been arrested by Cyber Police Kashmir so far, 19 of whom belong to Srinagar alone.

A mule account is a bank account used by cyber criminals to launder money looted through cyber frauds. Cyber fraudsters lure gullible persons to open bank accounts which remain active for a short period. They then transfer the fraudulently earned money into this account and then on to a network of other accounts.

The police said the cyber fraudsters lure unsuspecting individuals by promising them commission for opening bank accounts.