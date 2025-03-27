Over 21,000 Farmers Die By Suicide In Maharashtra's Amaravati District In 24 Years: Minister

Mumbai: As many as 2,706 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra from January 1 to December 31, 2024. Facts related to the plight of farmers came to light after state rehabilitation minister Makrand Jadhav provided information during the budget session of the Maharashtra assembly.

He said a maximum of 1,069 farmers died by suicide in Amravati district, which has been infamous for farmer suicides for the last 25 years. From 2001 to February 2025, 21, 286 farmers committed suicide in the Amravati division.

Regarding the ground situation of farmers in Maharashtra, secretary of Maharashtra State Council Ashok Sonarkar said, "Farmer suicide is not new in the country. There is a history of farmers' suicides in Maharashtra for many decades. As a preventive measure, in September 1986, Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Commission presented its report but nothing has changed."

According to him, none of the government did implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. Sonarkar said that if the Maharashtra government moves ahead to enact the Public Safety Act, then there will be many restrictions on the farmers as well. "There is no safety valve for farmers in the country. Conservation of seeds means there is no price for seeds. Though prices of seeds keep increasing, production expenses increase significantly," Malachi, a farmer, said.



Amaravati farmers' condition alarming

The farmers in Amravati are in dire straits, Sonkar said. Cotton and soybean are the main crops in Amravati region. Farmers' schemes were abolished. "The farmers are in trouble with the loan. There is no single solution to this problem," Sonarkar added. "What can a farmer do if both the government and the administration are against the farmers?," he questioned.