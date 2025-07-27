2026 Bengal Polls Battlelines: Mamata To Lunch 'Bhasha Andolan' From Birbhum As BJP Sharpens SIR Weapon

Kolkata: In a politically loaded gesture with an eye on next year’s Assembly elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to launch a weekly protest campaign from Birbhum district on Monday, terming the protest as the “Bhasha Andolan” against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.

The “Bhasha Andolan” or Language Movement, as pitched by CM Banerjee, will begin on Monday from Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum—the home to Rabindranath Tagore and Visva Bharati University.

The TMC chief's decision to kick off the protest, which is imbued with political overtone, a year ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, from this culturally iconic district is viewed as a calculated attempt to evoke Bengali identity, heritage, and emotion to whip up Bengali sentiment to woo sizable voters.

According to Banerjee, the BJP has been targeting Bengali-speaking migrant workers across several states. "This cannot go unchallenged," she said earlier.

Despite facing flak for labelling the protest as “Bhasha Andolan”, since, historically, Bhasha Andolan was a political movement in what was then East Pakistan, Mamata has vowed to protest against the BJP's alleged move to harass Bengalis in states ruled by the party.

Genesis of Bhasha Andolon & Mamata move

Originally, Bhasha Andolon was a campaign advocating for the recognition of the Bengali language as an official language, which ultimately led to the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation after erstwhile East Pakistan was liberated from Pakistan in 1971.

At the event, Mamata Banerjee is likely to air her reservations on the special intensive revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

The SIR exercise is ongoing in neighbouring Bihar, where Assembly elections will be held before the end of this year. As per the Chief Minister's office, Banerjee will reach Birbhum district on Sunday night. On Monday, she will attend an administrative meeting in Bolpur, where she will do an online inauguration of several government projects.

Later in the day, CM Banerjee will launch the Bhasha Andolan march in Bolpur-Santiniketan."The Chief Minister will hold an administrative meeting at Gitanjali Theatre in the afternoon on Monday. Following that, she will join the language movement procession. The procession of about three kilometres will commence from the Tourist Lodge crossing in Bolpur to Jamboni bus stand," said a state government official.

Invoking Tagore

The CM will also garland the statue of Rabindranath Tagore at Jamboni and address the gathering from a makeshift stage. From there, the Trinamool Congress chief is likely to give a clarion call to her party leaders and workers to fight against the alleged high-handedness of the BJP and put an end to the alleged discrimination against Bengalis in the country.

"We are expecting direction from Banerjee at tomorrow's protest rally on how to counter the BJP. This attack on migrant workers from Bengal has to stop. We are ready to start the movement," said Trinamool Congress's Birbhum district committee chairperson, Asish Banerjee.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Kolkata from Birbhum on Tuesday. Before that, she will attend a government programme in Ilambazar of Birbhum district.

'Shielding Infiltrators’: BJP hits back

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, slammed CM Banerjee for her protest against the BJP.

"She is doing this to stop the Election Commission of India from conducting SIR in West Bengal. She wants to support Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators, as they are her dedicated vote bank. If SIR takes place, then these false voters and infiltrators will be removed from the voter's list. Scared by this, Mamata Banerjee is fighting tooth and nail to stop SIR in Bengal. But let me make it very clear that those who have entered the state illegally will be pushed back," said Adhikari.

Critics question Mamata's ‘Bhasha Andolan’ nrrative

The use of the phrase “Bhasha Andolan” has stirred fresh controversy. Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, earlier on Thursday, accused West Bengal Chief Minister of creating a false narrative on the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states.

“Bengali-speaking people have not faced any kind of unnecessary harassment anywhere in the country. Actually, Trinamool Congress is running short of issues before the elections. So the Chief Minister is trying to create a false narrative on the issue and trying to instigate common people, which she has always done,” Chakraborty said after arriving in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon to attend the party's several programmes.

He also refuted the allegations of the Trinamool Congress that the Election Commission of India, at the behest of the BJP and the Union government, is trying to selectively strike out the names of Bengal voters from the voters’ list.“Names of genuine Bengali voters are not being deleted from the voters’ list anywhere in India. Only those names are being deleted who infiltrated illegally and subsequently managed to get their names enrolled in the voters’ list,” the BJP leader said.

He also said that, ironically, the highest number of illegal infiltrators who have managed to get their names enrolled in the voters’ list happens to be in West Bengal.

Parties eye 2026 assembly polls

The TMC vs BJP battle is on the cards as the atmosphere is getting charged up. The Bhasha Andolon has become TMC's latest rallying point. With the revival of street protests by Banerjee and the BJP's launching of its attacks on alleged infiltration and voter fraud, it looks like the state is headed for another high-stakes political showdown.