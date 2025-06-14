ETV Bharat / state

2025 NEET UG Results | Six Students From Tamil Nadu In Top 100

Tamil Nadu students have shone after the NTA declared the results of the 2025 NEET UG exam

2025 NEET UG Results | Six Students From Tamil Nadu In Top 100
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the 2025 NEET UG exam results. Six students from Tamil Nadu are among the top 100 spots.

Admissions are being conducted through NEET for MBBS, BDS courses, and All India quota seats in medical colleges for medical courses including Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, and veterinary courses. The NTA conducts this NEET UG exam once a year.

This year's NEET exam was held on May 4. This year, the NEET exam was conducted in a total of 13 languages. 26580 students have written the NEET exam in Tamil. Out of 1,35,715 students from Tamil Nadu, only 76,181 of them have qualified.

Surya Narayanan from Tamil Nadu has secured 27th position in the All India rankings. Abhineeet Nagaraj has secured the 50th position in the All India rankings. G.S. Pugazhendi has secured the 61st position. K.S. Hruthik Vijaya Raja has secured the 63rd position. AK Rakesh has secured the 78th position. Prajan Srivari has secured the 88th position. No female student from Tamil Nadu has made it to the top 100 positions.

1,40,158 students from Tamil Nadu have registered to write the NEET exam this year. Of these, 1,35,715 students wrote the NEET exam. Of those who wrote the exam, only 76,181 have passed and qualified.

In 2024, 1,58,449 students from Tamil Nadu had registered to write the NEET exam. Of these, only 1,52,919 students wrote the NEET exam. Of those who appeared for the NEET exam, 89,198 have qualified. Similarly, while 1,52,919 candidates appeared for the exam last year, only 1,35,715 have appeared for the exam this year. While 89,198 candidates passed last year, only 76,181 have qualified this year.

