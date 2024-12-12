2025 Maha Kumbh: Special Train From Kota For Rajasthan Devotees

Kota: Come January 17, 2025 and a special train service will be started to carry devotees from Kota to attend Maha Kumbh. This special service is being introduced by the Indian Railways to handle the huge rush of pilgrims from Rajasthan. The special train will operate between Kota and Varanasi till February 7, halting at 27 stations.

The Maha Kumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26 and devotees across the country will flock to Uttar Pradesh for the festival.

The Kota Division Railway has started making preparations for operating the special service. The train will depart from Kota's Sogaria suburban station every Tuesday and Friday and return from Varanasi on Wednesday and Saturday. It will have 22 coaches of all classes.

The special train will leave Sogaria at 8:15 am and reach Varanasi the next day at 10:15 am. On the return journey, it will depart from Varanasi at 2:45 pm and reach Kota the next day at 3:45 pm.

This train halt at 27 stations namely Anta, Baran, Atru, Chhabra, Ruthiyai, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Mungawali, Mahadev Khedi, Malkhedi, Sagar, Girwar, Ganeshganj, Patharia, Damoh, Badakpur, Rithi Katni, Jukhei, Mihar, Satna, Jetkar, Magav, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Chunar and Kahar.

Senior commercial manager of Kota Railway Division, Rohit Malviya said Railways has decided to increase the total number of general coaches in trains to four. In view of this, four coaches have been installed in 28 trains of West Central Railway. Out of these, 8 trains either run from Kota or pass through Kota. These include Kota-Asarwa, Jabalpur-Ajmer-Dayodaya and Kota-Sirsa.