2025 Amarnath Yatra To Be 'Most Heavily Guarded' As Centre Deploys 42,000 Paramilitary Troops In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra 2025, the Central government has deployed over 42,000 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across Jammu and Kashmir. The deployment comes in the wake of the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead, and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a full-blown war.

The 38-day yatra, which leads pilgrims to the sacred Amarnath Cave shrine in Pahalgam, will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 9. Devotees from all over India are expected to travel via two main routes: the traditional 48-kilometre trail from Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the steeper, 14-kilometre path from Baltal in Ganderbal.

Security officials say this year’s pilgrimage will be among the most heavily guarded in recent memory. “The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the deployment of around 580 CAPF companies for yatra duty," a senior official told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity. “About 150 to 160 of these units are already stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, while the remaining companies are being sent specifically for the yatra, some even redeployed from Operation Sindoor.”

The forces have been drawn from five major paramilitary wings: the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Each company comprises 70 to 75 personnel.

Beyond boots on the ground, authorities are also armed with a high-tech surveillance grid that includes drones, CCTV cameras, and AI-powered threat detection systems to provide 24/7 monitoring. “This isn’t just a law-and-order issue—it’s about reaffirming the country’s commitment to religious freedom in the face of violent threats,” the official added.