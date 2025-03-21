ETV Bharat / state

2023 Ajnala Police Station Attack: Amritpal Singh's Close Aides Taken On 4-Day Remand By Police

Ajnala: The Ajnala Court on Friday granted permission to local police to take seven associates of Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh on a four-day remand for questioning in connection with their alleged involvement in the 2023 mob attack on Ajnala Police Station in Amritsar, Punjab.

According to the police, interrogation would lead to recovery of weapons and mobile phones used during the attack and ascertain what strategy was devised to carry out mob violence at the police station. Therefore, police had sought seven days remand, but the court allowed remand for four days, fixing the next date of hearing on March 25.

Last night, under heavy security, Amritpal's seven associates who were lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail were airlifted to Delhi and then brought to Amritsar (Punjab) in police vehicles after Assam police handed over the seven detainees to Punjab Police. They were taken to an undisclosed location before being produced in the court today.

The accused Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Singh Kalsi, Ranjit Singh Kalsi, Gurinderpal Singh Guri Aujla, Harjit Singh alias Chacha, and Kulwant Singh, had alleged links with the attack on the Ajnala police station in February 2023. During the incident, a mob of 200-250 persons led by Amritpal Singh stormed into the station in an attempt to free one of their associates from police custody. At least six police personnel sustained injuries in the violent clash, which raised serious concerns about the activities of the Pro-Khalistani group.

Following the mob attack, police launched an investigation, and arrested Amritpal Singh and several close associates and shifted them to Dibrugarh Central Jail. Amritpal contested the Parliamentary elections and went on to win Khadoor Sahib seat but he was not released from jail. Amritpal is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Jail and preparations are underway to bring him to Punjab soon.