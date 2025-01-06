ETV Bharat / state

UKSSSC Paper Leak: Uttarakhand Govt On Backfoot, Reinstates Suspended Official After 2 Years

Two years after being suspended in a paper leak case, former Secretary of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, Santosh Badoni finally gets a clean chit.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Dehradun: In a significant development, the Uttarakhand government has reinstated Santosh Badoni, former Secretary of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), who was placed under suspension two years ago in connection with 2022 paper leak case.

The government now seems to be on backfoot as the decision to prolong Badoni's suspension, without framing any charges against him or issuing a chargesheet, has been severely criticised as a violation of established rules. Citing procedural violations and lack of charges against Badoni, the Secretariat Administration Department eventually withdrew the suspension orders.

As per reports, Badoni, a Joint Secretary-level officer, was suspended on September 1, 2022, over alleged negligence. Surprisingly, he was removed from the Commission on August 13 even before the official orders were passed by the Secretariat Administration Department. However, investigation by the Vigilance Department, the Commission, and the Special Task Force (STF) found no evidence of his involvement in the paper leak case. Despite the clean chit, it took almost two years for the government to withdraw Badoni's suspension. The Uttarakhand Secretariat Administration Department has now issued a reinstatement order, directing the deputy secretary of the department Hanuman Prasad Tiwari to facilitate all the pending salary allowances from the suspension period. Badoni, however, has not been given any official responsibility as yet.

Procedural Lapses Exposed

As per the rules, a chargesheet should be filed against a suspended officer within three months, and suspension orders are supposed to be re-reviewed every six months. In Badoni's case, no chargesheet was filed even after two years, and the required reviews were reportedly neglected. Rules also dictate that an officer has to be reinstated if no charges are framed within six months, but even this process allegedly was not followed.

Uttarakhand Paper Leak Case

Allegations of malpractice in graduate-level examinations conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) rocked the state in 2022. The incident led to widespread outrage, prompting investigations by Dehradun Police and STF which led to arrest of 35 persons. However, no evidence linked Santosh Badoni to the paper leak.

