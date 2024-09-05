ETV Bharat / state

2020 Delhi Riots: Investigation completed, Delhi Police Say Conspiracy Triggered Violence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have completed the investigation into the conspiracy of violence that rocked north-east areas of the capital in 2020.

The Karkardooma Court heard the case on Thursday. Delhi Police said that the violence was the result of a deep conspiracy. The hearing will continue on September 6.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, representing Delhi Police, said that the conspiracy of riot was hatched after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed by Parliament on December 4, 2019. Referring to the chargesheet, he said that many organisations were involved in this "conspiracy of riot". These organisations included Pinjra Tod, AAZMI, SIO, SFI and others. He also referred to a conversation in a WhatsApp group and statements of witnesses while substantiating his argument.

Investigation of Delhi violence completed: Earlier on September 4, Delhi Police had told the court that the investigation has been completed. After which, the court had ordered police to present arguments on the charges from September 5 onwards. The accused had filed a petition saying that the arguments on framing of charges should be started only after the investigation is completed.