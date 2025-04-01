ETV Bharat / state

2020 Delhi Riots: Court Orders Lodging Of FIR Against Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, Others

A Delhi court ordered an FIR against newly elected minister Kapil Mishra and others to investigate their alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.

A Delhi court ordered an FIR against newly elected minister Kapil Mishra and others to investigate their alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.
File Photo: Kapil Mishra (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered an FIR against Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and others to investigate his alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found a "prime facie" cognisable offence, requiring a probe. “It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of the alleged offence… further probe required,” the judge said.

The judge was hearing arguments on a plea filed by a Yamuna Vihar resident, Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of the FIR, which was opposed by Delhi Police, claiming Mishra had no role in the riots.

