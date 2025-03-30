ETV Bharat / state

2020 Delhi Riots: Court Grants Bail To Tahir Hussain In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Hussain, however, will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the case regarding the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who heard Hussain's bail plea, said that he had been in jail for more than four years while the maximum sentence for an offence under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was seven years.

The plea said that the former AAP councillor had undergone more than half of the sentence.