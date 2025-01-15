Rayagada Triple Murder: Orissa HC Commutes Death Sentence Of Nine Convicts To Life Imprisonment

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court here on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of nine persons convicted of murdering three of a family in Rayagada, to life imprisonment, citing need for judicial restraint and a balanced approach.

All nine prisoners—identified as Dengun Sabar, Dasunta Sabar, Dalasa Sabar, Aajanta Sabar, Padhantu Sabar, Iru Sabar, Lakiya Sabar, Bubuna Sabar, and Malku Sabar—hail from Kitum village under Puttasing police station in Rayagada district.

The convicts were originally sentenced to death by the Rayagada Sessions Court in March 2021, on charges of murdering three of a family including a minor, on suspicion of practicing witchcraft. However, the High Court took into account the socio-economic circumstances of the convicts and their 'satisfactory' conduct during these eight years in jail, when deciding to spare them the death penalty.

2016 RAYAGADA TRIPLE MURDER

Reportedly, on September 9, 2016, 45-year-old Asina Sabar, his wife Amabaya, and their elder daughter Ashamani (15), were brutally attacked and buried alive in the village graveyard. The accused forced a syringe filled with medicine into Ashamani's mouth, cheek and eyes before burying all three victims in the graveyard. They later exhumed and cremated the bodies to destroy evidence, reports said.

According to case records, the family’s younger daughter, Melita (now 22-year-old), and two younger brothers had escaped the attack. Melita was an informant in the case and was the sole witness to this horrific crime.

WHAT HIGH COURT SAID

Taking up the death reference, a Division Bench of HC comprising Justices SK Sahoo and RK Pattnaik concluded that capital punishment would be disproportionate and unwarranted given the facts and mitigating factors. The Bench emphasised that life imprisonment was a more suitable sentence under the circumstances.

"We commute the death sentence to life imprisonment,” the High Court declared in its ruling, noting that the punishment would cover each of the three murders committed by the appellants. The sentences, the Court clarified, would run concurrently and extend to the remainder of their natural lives, without any possibility of further remission or commutation.

While commuting the death sentences, the High Court also directed the Odisha government to provide financial compensation within four weeks to the survivors under the Odisha Victim Compensation (Amendment) Scheme, 2018. A total of Rs 30 lakh (Rs 10 lakh for each deceased) must be disbursed among Melita and her two brothers, in equal shares, the court said.