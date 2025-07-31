A Sister's Reaction To 2008 Malegaon Verdict: Upma Sees 'Divine Hand' Behind Pragya Jail & Acquittal

Bilaspur: On the day when former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an ex-accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, proclaimed that her acquittal by the court a victory for every 'Bhagwa' or believer of Hindutva ideology, her sister Upma Singh said the acquittal has exposed a 'conspiracy' and serves as a "slap on the face" for the Congress leaders, whom she believes were involved in the plot.

Upma Singh stated that the acquittal has exposed a "conspiracy" and serves as a "slap on the face" for the Congress leaders she believes were involved. According to her, Sadhvi Pragya has maintained her innocence from the beginning. Extensive investigations, including narco tests and lie detector tests, could not prove Pragya's hand in the blast, Upma said, adding "the truth won."

Upma Singh also spoke about her belief that the long ordeal was part of a 'divine plan'. "Thakur ji" (a reference to God) wanted to reveal how good people can be wrongly targeted. I extend my thanks to the judiciary and congratulate all Sanatani people, nationalist people, and people who believe in religion in the country," she asserted. She stressed, "No matter how much time it takes, truth always wins."



What happened in Malegaon?

On September 29, 2008, a blast in Malegaon, Maharashtra, killed six people and injured around 100. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Colonel Prasad Purohit were the most prominent names accused in the case. The accused comprised Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

The judgment, delivered by Judge AK Lahoti, observed that the investigating agency was unable to prove the charges against the accused. The court found that while an explosion did occur, the prosecution could not establish that a bomb was placed in a specific motorcycle or identify its owner.

The verdict granted the accused the benefit of the doubt, leading to their acquittal. The decision was announced on July 31, after the court had reserved its judgment on April 19.

