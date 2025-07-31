2008 Malegaon Blast Acquittals: Himanta Calls Verdict A Blow To Cong 'False Hindu Terror Narrative'

Guwahati: Reacting sharply to the acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday hailed the verdict as a "reaffirmation of India's civilisational values" and a rejection of what he termed a politically motivated narrative constructed during the UPA era.
A special NIA court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, citing a lack of evidence. The case had drawn national attention not only because of its tragic toll but also due to the political and communal narratives that followed.
Addressing the issue, Sarma said the verdict vindicates the long-standing belief that the term “Hindu terror” was a construct born out of political expediency, not truth. “It is deeply satisfying to see that the false narrative propagated during the Congress era has been completely demolished by the court today,” he said.
Quoting Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament a day before, Sarma added, “The Home Minister rightly stated that Hindus, by philosophy, cannot be terrorists because our civilisation never promotes violence. Today, the Mumbai court's verdict upholds that view.”
The Chief Minister accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of coining the term “Hindu terror” to appease a particular vote bank. “Hindus and terror are two entirely diametrical concepts. Our culture does not endorse terrorism, and Hindus can never be terrorists,” he asserted.
Sarma further remarked that the court’s decision had not only delivered justice to the wrongly accused but had also helped erase a "defamatory label" unjustly associated with an entire community for political gain.
The Malegaon blast of 2008 claimed six lives and left over 100 injured. The arrests that followed led to a fierce political debate, with the phrase "saffron terror" becoming a subject of controversy and contestation in the years that followed.
With Wednesday’s verdict, BJP leaders and right-wing organisations have described the acquittal as a long-overdue correction of a historical injustice.
