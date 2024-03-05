2006 Mumbai train bombings: Delhi HC dismisses plea by death row convict for info under RTI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions by Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddique, a death row convict in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, seeking information about the officers involved in the investigation and grant of sanction for his prosecution.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said the disclosure of the information sought by the petitioner may expose the officers to grave danger and no public interest has been shown for giving such information under the Right to Information Act. Seven powerful explosions had ripped through first class coaches of suburban trains in the city, leaving 209 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

The petitioner had filed RTI applications seeking copies of UPSC forms and other documents related to the appointment of 12 IPS officers who had supervised the investigation as well as the appointment of 4 IAS officers who had accorded sanction for his prosecution. Siddique assailed the decision of the Central Information Commission (CIC) rejecting his request on the ground that the information sought would encroach upon the right of privacy of the officers concerned.

The court upheld the CIC order, saying it was not inclined to interfere with it. "The information is of such a nature, if given to the Petitioner, may expose these officers to grave danger," said the court in a recent order. "In the present case, the public interest would lie in not disclosing the names and details of the officers concerned to protect their life and property and there is no public interest in disclosing the details of the officers concerned regarding their appointment," the court held.

The petitioner claimed personal information can be granted to him in light of section 8(3) of the RTI Act which provides for disclosure of such information after 20 years. The court stated that 20 years have not passed since the date of the incident and therefore the benefit of section 8(3) cannot be extended to the petitioner.

Even if it is assumed that 20 years have passed, in such cases, the officers' right to privacy cannot be ignored in favour of an accused who has been convicted and sentenced to death penalty, it added. "In view of the above, this Court is not inclined to interfere with the Impugned Order passed by the Ld. CIC. Resultantly, the writ petitions are dismissed, along with pending application(s), if any," the court ordered.

Siddique claimed in his plea that he was falsely implicated by Anti-Terrorism Squad, Mumbai in the case. The court, through a separate order, also rejected his petition seeking an Intelligence Bureau report which he claimed suggested his false implication in the case. The court observed that Siddique's case is based on a newspaper article which "cannot be taken as a gospel truth. It said affidavits submitted by the authorities maintained no such report existed.

The trial court order of death sentence is still pending confirmation before the Bombay High Court and the reports of state governments and background notes would prove the innocence of the petitioner as well as violation of his human rights, the plea said. Earlier, the high court had dismissed another petition by Siddique challenging a CIC order denying disclosure of certain information pertaining to the sanction granted for his prosecution for offences under anti-terror law UAPA. offences by state government.

It also rejected his plea seeking reports submitted by the Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh governments regarding investigation into the train bombings. Last year, it had dismissed his petition seeking disclosure of certain information pertaining to the ban imposed on Indian Mujahideen.