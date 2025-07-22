7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts: After Acquittal By HC, Seven Men Walk Out Of Various Jails

Pune: Seven of the 12 persons acquitted by the Bombay High Court in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case on Monday were released from jails in Nagpur, Amravati and Pune, officials said.
Among them was Ehtesham Siddiqui, who was sentenced to death in the case by a trial court in 2015, and Mohammad Ali, who was serving life imprisonment. They walked out of the Nagpur Central Jail in the evening. An official said Naveed Khan, also among the 12, will remain in jail here as he is an undertrial in an attempt to murder case. The four persons released from Amravati Central Jail included Suhail Sheikh, who hails from Pune.
Sources identified the other three as Tanvir Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim Ansari, Mohammad Majid Shafi, and Zamir Ahmed Latifur Rehman Sheikh, all of whom were in Amravati jail since 2015. Yerwada Central Prison superintendent Pallavi Kadam said that one of the two persons was released from the prison facility in the evening.
"Asif Kha,n Bashir Khan, and Mohammed Faisal Rahman Shaikh were lodged in Yerwada jail. Asif alias Junaid was released, while Shaikh is still in jail as there is another case pending against him," said Kadam. Seven train blasts on Western Railway's suburban network in Mumbai on July 11, 2006, had killed more than 180 persons.
Nineteen years later, the Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and that it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime".
(With PTI Inputs)
