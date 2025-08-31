ETV Bharat / state

7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts: Kin Read Out HC Acquittal At Grave Of Man Who Died Awaiting Justice

A view of the blast site at Mahim railway station following the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, which killed 189 people and injured over 800. ( IANS )

Nagpur: The family and community members of Kamal Ahmad Vakil Ahmad Ansari, who died awaiting justice in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, visited his grave on Sunday and read aloud the Bombay High Court judgment that cleared him of all charges.

Nineteen years after seven train blasts killed more than 180 persons in Mumbai, the HC last month acquitted all the 12 accused, including Ansari, saying the prosecution “utterly failed” to prove the case and it was “hard to believe the accused committed the crime”.

However, Ansari could not celebrate his acquittal. He had passed away in a Nagpur jail in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was buried in Jaripatka Muslim Qabristan in the city.

Dr Abdul Wahid Sheikh, general secretary of Innocence Network, president of Jamiat-e-Ulama Nagpur Qari Sabir and Ansari’s younger brother were among those who visited his grave on Sunday. They said Ansari was falsely accused of being involved in the blasts.

Sheikh said they read aloud para 1,486 of the July 21 HC judgment at his resting place, affirming publicly what he had always maintained–that he was innocent.

“Ansari was from Madhubani, Bihar. He ran a small chicken shop, sold vegetables to survive, and worked tirelessly to provide for his five children and wife. Yet, his ordinary life was shattered when the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) picked him up, falsely framed him, and branded him a terrorist,” Sheikh said.

“He languished in prison for 16 years, his dignity stripped, his family stigmatised, and his pleas unheard,” Sheikh said.