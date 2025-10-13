'2,000 Toxic Cough Syrup Bottles Distributed Nationwide Amid Child Deaths': Sresan Pharma Boss Ranganathan Big Revelation
G Ranganathan was arrested by SIT on October 9 in Chennai, in connection with the deaths of 22 children caused by a poisonous cough syrup.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 11:49 PM IST
Chindwara: G Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharma, who is currently in 10-day police custody for his firm's role in the deadly toxic cough syrup scandal, has made a startling revelation, disclosing that 2,000 bottles of the same batch of cough syrup that led to the fatalities were produced simultaneously.
The pharmaceutical company's owner was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on October 9 in Chennai, in connection with the deaths of 22 children caused by a poisonous cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.
Ranganathan, who has been running his company for 41 years, has made alarming revelations during intense police interrogation. According to him, 660 bottles were distributed across Madhya Pradesh and the remaining 1,400 bottles were sent to various states nationwide.
The toxic syrup batch, labeled SR-13, has now become a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation. who had consumed a cough syrup branded as 'Coldrif', manufactured by Sresan Pharma, a unit based in Sunguvar Chatram, Kanchipuram district.
Preliminary laboratory tests have revealed that the syrup contained diethylene glycol (DEG) -- a highly toxic chemical commonly used in the production of paints and inks. The ingestion of DEG can lead to severe kidney failure, a condition reported among several of the affected children.
According to investigators, the deceased children were from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, Guna, and Shivpuri districts. Most of them had been prescribed the syrup for common colds and coughs, and reportedly fell ill within days of consumption.
Despite intensive treatment, many developed acute renal complications that led to their deaths. Health officials confirmed that at least 40 other children are currently under medical observation, raising fears that the casualty toll could rise. Following the tragic deaths, the Madhya Pradesh government imposed an immediate ban on the sale and distribution of Coldrif across the state.
