'2,000 Toxic Cough Syrup Bottles Distributed Nationwide Amid Child Deaths': Sresan Pharma Boss Ranganathan Big Revelation

Chindwara: G Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharma, who is currently in 10-day police custody for his firm's role in the deadly toxic cough syrup scandal, has made a startling revelation, disclosing that 2,000 bottles of the same batch of cough syrup that led to the fatalities were produced simultaneously.

The pharmaceutical company's owner was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on October 9 in Chennai, in connection with the deaths of 22 children caused by a poisonous cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

Ranganathan, who has been running his company for 41 years, has made alarming revelations during intense police interrogation. According to him, 660 bottles were distributed across Madhya Pradesh and the remaining 1,400 bottles were sent to various states nationwide.

The toxic syrup batch, labeled SR-13, has now become a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation. who had consumed a cough syrup branded as 'Coldrif', manufactured by Sresan Pharma, a unit based in Sunguvar Chatram, Kanchipuram district.