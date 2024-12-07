200 Units Free Electricity For J&K Consumers From March: NC

Srinagar: In a major relief to the power consumers in metered areas in Jammu and Kashmir, the Omar Abdullah led National Conference has decided to provide 200 units of free electricity from March next year as per its poll promise.

National Conference Chief spokesperson and member of Legislative assembly Tanveer Sadiq made the announcement on Saturday while talking to the media in Srinagar. Sadiq, who represents the Zadibal assembly constituency, said that 200 units of electricity will be provided free to the people of Jammu and Kashmir from March 2025. “We are committed to providing free 200 units of electricity but during the ongoing winter our effort is to provide electricity to the people without any disruption or cuts,” he said.

In response to a question, Sadiq said that there was no tussle between LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“Those who talk like this want to create problems between the LG administration and the Government. As far as the LG administration and the government are concerned, there is no tussle between the two. We want no dual power system here,” he added.

Sadiq further said that the NC was hopeful about the restoration of statehood soon, he said, was the right of the people. “The LG administration and officers should understand that statehood will definitely be restored, so they should listen to the elected people,” he added.

Significantly, free power to the power was an important part of the National Conference manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024.