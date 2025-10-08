200 LPG Cylinders Explode For Two Hours: Tanker-Truck Collision Leaves One Dead, Many Injured In Rajasthan
According to eyewitnesses, the tanker rammed into the roadside parked truck laden with 330 cylinders triggering a massive fire on the Ajmer highway.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST
Jaipur: A tanker driver was charred to death while several others were injured after the vehicle collided with a stationary truck laden with LPG cylinders while negotiating an incoming vehicle on the Ajmer highway in Rajasthan on Tuesday night. A total of 200 cylinders exploded due to the impact of the collision leaving many vehicles charred.
Eyewitnesses Recall Horror
According to eyewitness and truck driver Mohammad Sheikh, the accident occurred around 10:15 pm on Tuesday night near Mokhampura on the Ajmer Highway. It has been understood that the driver of a chemical tanker, alarmed by the RTO vehicle, turned the vehicle towards a dhaba. This resulted in a violent collision with a stationary truck loaded with LPG cylinders nearby. Upon impact, the tanker's cabin caught fire, which gradually spread to the truck's cylinders.
Another eyewitness said that Joginder Singh, the driver of the cylinder-laden truck was eating his meals when the chemical tanker collided with it while negotiating the incoming vehicles. Upon impact, the truck caught fire and the tanker driver was burned alive, while the truck driver escaped, he recalled.
For two hours, 200 cylinders exploded one by one. The sound of the explosions was heard 10 kilometers away, and several cylinders fell into fields 500 meters away as per the eyewitnesses. They said that the first fire engine arrived at the spot an hour late at around 11:15 pm.
12 Fire Engines Douse Fire After Three Hours
Jaipur Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Rahul Prakash said that after receiving the distress call, a total of 12 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. By the time the fire was controlled, the tanker driver was charred to death in the accident, while several others were injured. Four people with burn injuries were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. The fire was brought under control after about three hours of hectic efforts. According to Prakash, the truck was carrying a total of 330 cylinders, of which 200 exploded. Five other vehicles parked nearby also caught fire, he said. He further said that the accident occurred when a tanker truck collided from behind with a truck parked at a roadside eatery.
Traffic Diversion, 7-kilometer Jam
Following the accident, traffic was halted on both sides of the highway, resulting in a 7-kilometer jam. Vehicles traveling from Ajmer to Jaipur were diverted via the Kishangarh-Rupangarh route, forcing commuters to travel an additional 15 kilometers. Vehicles traveling from Jaipur to Ajmer were diverted via the 200-foot bypass to Tonk Road.
Traffic Restored After Six Hours
On the instructions of Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni, the highway was reopened to traffic on both sides at 4:30 am on Wednesday. Immediately after the accident, Sawai Mansingh Hospital was put on alert. The entire staff, including a plastic surgeon, was deployed in the emergency room, and ICU beds were taken over. SMS Superintendent Dr. Mrinal Joshi stated that the body will only be identified after an FSL-DNA test.
Read More: