200 LPG Cylinders Explode For Two Hours: Tanker-Truck Collision Leaves One Dead, Many Injured In Rajasthan

Jaipur: A tanker driver was charred to death while several others were injured after the vehicle collided with a stationary truck laden with LPG cylinders while negotiating an incoming vehicle on the Ajmer highway in Rajasthan on Tuesday night. A total of 200 cylinders exploded due to the impact of the collision leaving many vehicles charred.

Eyewitnesses Recall Horror

According to eyewitness and truck driver Mohammad Sheikh, the accident occurred around 10:15 pm on Tuesday night near Mokhampura on the Ajmer Highway. It has been understood that the driver of a chemical tanker, alarmed by the RTO vehicle, turned the vehicle towards a dhaba. This resulted in a violent collision with a stationary truck loaded with LPG cylinders nearby. Upon impact, the tanker's cabin caught fire, which gradually spread to the truck's cylinders.

A truck laden with cylinders catches fire after rammed by tanker on Ajmer Highway in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Another eyewitness said that Joginder Singh, the driver of the cylinder-laden truck was eating his meals when the chemical tanker collided with it while negotiating the incoming vehicles. Upon impact, the truck caught fire and the tanker driver was burned alive, while the truck driver escaped, he recalled.

For two hours, 200 cylinders exploded one by one. The sound of the explosions was heard 10 kilometers away, and several cylinders fell into fields 500 meters away as per the eyewitnesses. They said that the first fire engine arrived at the spot an hour late at around 11:15 pm.